* Four contracts awarded, two declared void
* Future rounds likely delayed by election
By Noe Torres
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Mexico's state oil monopoly
Pemex on Tuesday awarded four contracts to drill
mature oil fields in the second round of bidding to open up the
country's nationalized oil industry to more private investment.
Pemex put six different areas in northern Mexico up for
auction where several oil fields have been tapped by the company
but are in decline. Two auctions were declared void.
More than a dozen companies or consortia were in the running
for the contracts and Pemex chose the winners based on who could
produce the most oil at the lowest cost per barrel.
The goal is to increase crude output at the fields by around
140,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the 13,000 bpd they are
pumping today.
Mexico launched the new incentive-based contracts after
Congress passed a historic 2008 energy reform to lure private
capital into the country's lagging energy sector.
Boosting oil output from the world's No. 7 producer is
critical after Mexico lost nearly a quarter of its capacity
between 2004-2009 due to the rapid aging of its largest oil
fields and a lack of investment in exploration for new deposits.
Since then, oil output has stabilized around 2.55 million
bpd, but a renewed decline is a worrying prospect for the
government that relies on oil revenues to fund around a third of
the federal budget.
The first batch of contracts for mature fields further south
were announced last year and are now in operation.
Tuesday's auction awarded contracts to drill four new
onshore areas: Altamira, Panuco, San Andres and Tierra Blanca.
But the auctions for two offshore areas - Atun in the
shallow waters off the coast of Veracruz and Arenque offshore
Tamaulipas state - were unsuccessful.
"It's a disappointing result from the point of view that one
of the most interesting aspects of this bidding round was the
offshore blocks," said Mexico-based energy expert David Shields.
"Something went wrong. Pemex's expectations and the companies'
expectations did not coincide."
NEXT ROUNDS SEEN DELAYED
Oil major Chevron and Spanish energy firm Repsol
took part in the auction but did not win contracts.
Egyptian company Cheiron Holdings Ltd won the contract for
the Altamira area in Tamaulipas, where Pemex has drilled 87
wells but only 25 wells remain in operation, Pemex said.
The Panuco area in Veracruz went to a joint bid from oil
services company Schlumberger and British drilling firm
Petrofac.
Petrofac said the contract, which runs for 30 years, should
be signed by August this year and operations at the area could
begin in 2013. The companies committed $17.5 million in
investment at the Panuco fields for the first two years,
Petrofac said in a statement.
A consortium of Monclova Pirineos Gas, a company with
Venezuelan and Colombian capital, and a unit of Mexico's Alfa
won contracts for the Tierra Blanca and San Andres
areas, both in Veracruz.
Pemex has plans for a third and fourth round of contracts
this year at the geologically complicated Chicontepec project
and deep water areas in the Gulf of Mexico.
But with a presidential election around the corner on July
1, and the main opposition party way in the lead, most observers
say the future rounds are likely to be delayed.
Industry experts say many major oil companies are waiting
for the potentially more lucrative contracts in Mexico's Gulf.
Deep waters could hold around 29 billion barrels of oil
equivalent, or more than half of Mexico's potential resources.
However, luring companies into risky and more expensive deep
water projects under the current contracting scheme - which pays
bonuses based on performance but does not allow for ownership of
oil and gas - could be difficult.
Mexico's constitution bars outside exploitation of the
country's oil resources, making joint ventures or profit sharing
with private companies virtually impossible.
The candidate leading the election race, Enrique Pena Nieto
from the centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, has
promised to take bold steps to deepen energy reform, floating
the idea of introducing a constitutional reform.
But if he wins, Pena Nieto will face tough barriers to
changing Pemex even as the company buckles under a heavy tax
burden and a bloated workforce.
"Future rounds of new performance-based contracts will enter
an impasse," said Carlos Ramirez of the Washington-based Eurasia
group in a research note.
The mere possibility of oil reform under a new
administration will push companies and Pemex to "to adopt a wait
and see strategy," he said.