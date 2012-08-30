MEXICO CITY Aug 30 British oil services firm
Petrofac said Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex has
awarded it a 30-year service contract for the offshore Arenque
oil field.
A Pemex spokesman declined to confirm the deal on
Thursday.
Arenque, located in shallow waters off Tamaulipas state in
northern Mexico, was the largest block up for grabs during
Pemex's second round of tenders for private service contracts in
June. But Pemex rejected all bids at the time as each exceeded
the $7.25 per barrel maximum bid price established by Pemex, and
the auction was declared null.
Petrofac said on its website that the new contract will pay
$7.90 per barrel of incremental production. During the first two
years of the contract, the company said it plans to invest
approximately $50 million in capital expenditures aimed at
boosting output at Arenque, which currently produces about 5,600
barrels per day (bpd).
Arenque boasts 100 million barrels of total proven, probable
and possible (3P) reserves.
Like all of Pemex's private service contracts launched last
year, Petrofac will also receive 75 percent cost recovery on all
development expenditures it incurs.
"We are delighted to have been awarded the Arenque contract,
which further strengthens our relationship with Pemex," Andy
Inglis, Petrofac Integrated Energy Services chief executive,
said in a statement.
Petrofac already counts two other service contracts covering
two additional oil fields with Pemex, and a third that it shares
with oil services company Schlumberger.
Pemex has said the next round of service contracts will be
tendered sometime in September and will feature six new blocks
in the massive Chicontepec basin, home to 40 percent of the
country's crude reserves.
Mexico launched the new incentive-based contracts after
Congress passed a historic 2008 energy reform law to lure
private capital into the country's lumbering energy sector.
Boosting oil production from the world's No. 7 producer is
critical after Mexico lost nearly a quarter of its capacity
between 2004 and 2009 due to the rapid aging of its largest oil
fields and a lack of investment in exploration for new deposits.
Current oil output hovers around 2.5 million bpd.