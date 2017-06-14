MEXICO CITY, June 14 Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex revised its July term pricing formulas
for crude oil shipped to customers in the Americas, Europe and
the Far East, the company said on Wednesday.
The following table lists the adjustments to price constants
for international buyers:
DESTINATION JUNE CONSTANT JULY CONSTANT
---------------- ---------------- ---------------
AMERICAS
Maya crude -1.60 -1.30
Isthmus crude +2.40 +3.20
Olmeca crude +2.90 +3.70
U.S WEST COAST
Maya crude -5.15 -4.15
Isthmus crude -1.50 -1.15
EUROPE
Maya crude -2.45 -2.40
Isthmus crude -1.40 -0.40
Olmeca crude -1.20 -1.20
FAR EAST
Maya crude -9.40 -8.10
Isthmus crude -3.10 -2.50
FORMULAS (K IS PEMEX CONSTANT):
MAYA: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Fuel Oil 3%) + 0.10 (Louisiana
Light Sweet + Brent dated) + K
ISTHMUS: 0.40 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet) +0.20
(Brent dated) + K
OLMECA: 0.333 (West Texas Sour + Louisiana Light Sweet+Brent
dated) + K
OLMECA EUROPE: Brent Dated + K
MAYA W. COAST: 0.333 (West Texas Intermediate + Alaskan North
Slope + Kern River) + K
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)