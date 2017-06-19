MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium comprising Italy's Eni, Capricorn Energy Ltd and Citla Energy have won the seventh block in a shallow water oil and gas auction on Monday, the Mexican oil regulator said.

Block 7 is located in the southern Gulf of Mexico off the states of Veracruz and Tabasco, and includes estimated prospective resources of up to 169 million barrels of oil covering an area of 228 square miles (591 sq km). (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)