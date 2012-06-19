MEXICO CITY, June 19 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex awarded a contract to drill the Tierra Blanca area with seven mature oil fields in the eastern state of Veracruz to a consortium led by Monclova Pirineos Gas on Tuesday.

The contracts for 22 fields in six areas in northern Mexico -- Atun, Altamira, Arenque, Panuco, San Andres and Tierra Blanca -- were up for bid by Pemex, which is hoping private companies can help increase oil production by around 140,000 barrels per day (bpd).