MEXICO CITY, June 19 Russia's Lukoil made the winning bid for the 12th shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.

Block 12 is located off the southern Gulf coast state of Tabasco, and includes estimated prospective resources of up to 958 million barrels of oil over an area of 201 square miles (521 sq km). (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)