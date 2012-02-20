* Mexico, US set legal rules for trans-boundry areas
LOS CABOS, Mexico, Feb 20 Mexico and the
United States signed an agreement on Monday to help U.S. firms
and Mexican oil monopoly Pemex exploit deep water oil resources
in the Gulf of Mexico that straddle the countries' maritime
boundaries.
The deal, negotiated last year, will lift the moratorium on
oil and gas exploration and production for 1.5 million acres in
the Gulf and sets up legal guidelines for companies to jointly
develop any trans-boundary reservoirs.
"These reservoirs could hold considerable reserves ... but
they don't necessarily stop neatly at our maritime boundary.
This could lead to disputes," U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said at a ministerial meeting of Group of 20 nations in
Los Cabos Mexico. "The agreement we are signing today will help
prevent such disputes."
Both the U.S. Senate and its Mexican counterpart have to
approve the agreement before it goes into effect.
Interior Secretary Ken Salazar called the region an "area of
high interest" to oil companies.
"I think there is a very good chance ... the trans-boundary
area will be developed in the short term," he told reporters
from a call in Washington.
Mexico - the world's No. 7 oil producer - is far behind the
United States in exploring for deep water oil reserves and has
drilled less than 20 wells in its territorial waters in the
Gulf. Pemex estimates there are more than 29 billion barrels of
crude equivalent in the area, or 58 percent of the country's
prospective resources.
Carlos Morales, Pemex's director of exploration and
production, told Reuters in an interview on Monday that the
company plans to drill six or seven new deep water wells this
year and plans eight new wells annually over the next five
years.
So far most of the discoveries in Mexico's deep waters have
been natural gas.
DANGERS IN DEEP WATER
Mexico's oil industry regulator worries Pemex does not have
the capability or the safeguards in place to move into
ultra-deep drilling.
One of the wells Pemex plans to drill this year will be at
depths of nearly 10,000 feet (3,000 meters), more than 3,000
feet (1,000 meters) deeper than it had gone before.
Safety concerns loom large after the explosion on BP's
Deepwater Horizon rig in April 2010 that killed 11
workers and spewed more than 4 million barrels of oil into the
Gulf.
The U.S.-Mexico agreement covers oil spill and safety rules,
an U.S. Interior Department official said.
Mexico is hoping to attract help from private companies to
explore for oil in the region with a 2008 oil reform that allows
for incentive based operating contracts, but no projects have
yet been announced
"This agreement also creates new opportunities for our
businesses. American energy companies will be able - for the
first time - to collaborate with Pemex, their Mexican
counterpart," said Clinton.
Mexico, which relies on oil revenues to fund a third of the
federal budget, closely guards its oil resources nationalized
since 1938.
"This agreement was negotiated invariably under the
principle of respecting sovereign rights. Mexican oil wealth is
and will continue to be of the Mexicans," President Felipe
Calderon said at the event.
Pemex - a major oil exporter to the United States - saw oil
output decline dramatically at its largest, aging fields but has
managed to stabilize production at around 2.55 million barrels
per day (bpd).
The state-oil company has been slow to replace lost reserves
with new discoveries.
Last August, however, Pemex announced the discovery of a new
light crude oil deposit in the Gulf of Mexico offshore from the
southern Mexican state of Campeche.
The Kinbe-1 find has 150 million barrels of proven, probable
and possible (3P) reserves, part of the Tsimin and Xux fields
that hold a total of 2 billion barrels of crude, Pemex's Morales
said.
"We are talking about a giant oil field," Morales said.
"These areas will start producing in 2014."