MEXICO CITY May 7 Mexico may abandon one of the world's largest oil hedging programs as a new petroleum wealth fund gradually fills up with revenues from the opening of its energy sector, a deputy finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

The energy reform, approved late last year, is the cornerstone of President Enrique Pena Nieto's plan to boost economic growth by attracting private investment to the oil and gas industry, dominated by ailing state-owned oil company Pemex .

Pemex's 75-year-old monopoly ends with this reform. It has stirred protests from the left, which sees Mexico's 1938 expropriation of the assets of foreign oil companies as sacred.

The reform's fine print, unveiled by the government last week, details the creation of a new wealth fund that would be fed by revenue from Pemex and private oil firms.

Money from the wealth fund could one day make Mexico's multimillion-dollar annual oil price hedge unnecessary, Deputy Finance Minister Miguel Messmacher told Reuters. Revenue from the wealth fund would be dedicated to financing the federal budget, creating a long-term savings account and providing some money for social programs.

"There will come a time when you have saved up enough resources in the funds that perhaps you don't need a hedge to reduce volatility," Messmacher said in an interview.

Mexico's oil hedge, which cost the country at least $450 million for 2014, is aimed at protecting government finances from a precipitous drop in oil prices. Pemex funds about a third of the annual budget.

In the past, Mexico has bought options to guarantee a price for its crude and sold contracts for future delivery.

In 2009, Mexico's oil hedges were a lifesaver for the country when crude prices crashed. After locking in a minimum price for its net oil export volumes for the year, disaster was averted as Mexico staggered into its worst economic downturn since the 1990s.

The new fund, according to the proposal, would start functioning in 2015. It would be overseen by the central bank.

Once the fund can annually send revenues worth the equivalent of 4.7 percent of gross domestic product to the federal government, "at that moment, acquiring a hedge really doesn't give you anything," Messmacher said.

Mexico, the world's 10th-biggest producer of crude oil, has seen production slide by a quarter since a peak of almost 3.4 million barrels per day in 2004.

The government hopes to pass the secondary laws that set out the energy reform's details by the end of June, but disputes with the opposition could still prolong the process. (Additional reporting by David Alire Garcia, Adriana Barrera, and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Jan Paschal)