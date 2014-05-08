MEXICO CITY May 7 Mexico may abandon one of the
world's largest oil hedging programs as a new petroleum wealth
fund gradually fills up with revenues from the opening of its
energy sector, a deputy finance ministry official said on
Wednesday.
The energy reform, approved late last year, is the
cornerstone of President Enrique Pena Nieto's plan to boost
economic growth by attracting private investment to the oil and
gas industry, dominated by ailing state-owned oil company Pemex
.
Pemex's 75-year-old monopoly ends with this reform. It has
stirred protests from the left, which sees Mexico's 1938
expropriation of the assets of foreign oil companies as sacred.
The reform's fine print, unveiled by the government last
week, details the creation of a new wealth fund that would be
fed by revenue from Pemex and private oil firms.
Money from the wealth fund could one day make Mexico's
multimillion-dollar annual oil price hedge unnecessary, Deputy
Finance Minister Miguel Messmacher told Reuters. Revenue from
the wealth fund would be dedicated to financing the federal
budget, creating a long-term savings account and providing some
money for social programs.
"There will come a time when you have saved up enough
resources in the funds that perhaps you don't need a hedge to
reduce volatility," Messmacher said in an interview.
Mexico's oil hedge, which cost the country at least $450
million for 2014, is aimed at protecting government finances
from a precipitous drop in oil prices. Pemex funds about a third
of the annual budget.
In the past, Mexico has bought options to guarantee a price
for its crude and sold contracts for future delivery.
In 2009, Mexico's oil hedges were a lifesaver for the
country when crude prices crashed. After locking in a minimum
price for its net oil export volumes for the year, disaster was
averted as Mexico staggered into its worst economic downturn
since the 1990s.
The new fund, according to the proposal, would start
functioning in 2015. It would be overseen by the central bank.
Once the fund can annually send revenues worth the
equivalent of 4.7 percent of gross domestic product to the
federal government, "at that moment, acquiring a hedge really
doesn't give you anything," Messmacher said.
Mexico, the world's 10th-biggest producer of crude oil, has
seen production slide by a quarter since a peak of almost 3.4
million barrels per day in 2004.
The government hopes to pass the secondary laws that set out
the energy reform's details by the end of June, but disputes
with the opposition could still prolong the process.
(Additional reporting by David Alire Garcia, Adriana Barrera,
and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Jan Paschal)