Sept 3 Mexico has started executing its 2014 oil hedging program, energy trade sources said on Tuesday, bringing one of the biggest national oil sellers into the market amid a rally in crude prices.

The annual hedging program, which is carried out by the Mexican Ministry of Finance, is closely watched by oil traders as the volume of selling needed to hedge even a percentage of the country's roughly 2.5 million barrels per day of production can move markets.

Traders said the hedging program was depressing the Brent crude oil 2014 contract versus the Brent contract for delivery this December, which currently has a near $10 premium.