Sept 3 Mexico has started executing its 2014 oil
hedging program, energy trade sources said on Tuesday, bringing
one of the biggest national oil sellers into the market amid a
rally in crude prices.
The annual hedging program, which is carried out by the
Mexican Ministry of Finance, is closely watched by oil traders
as the volume of selling needed to hedge even a percentage of
the country's roughly 2.5 million barrels per day of production
can move markets.
Traders said the hedging program was depressing the Brent
crude oil 2014 contract versus the Brent contract for
delivery this December, which currently has a near $10
premium.