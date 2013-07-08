MEXICO CITY, July 8 Mexican airport operator
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA), a subsidiary of
debt-laden construction company ICA, said on Monday it is
relaunching a trimmed-back version of a stock offering it
postponed in June because of market volatility.
OMA now plans to sell up to 69 million shares compared to
the offer for up to 95 million shares it originally announced in
June, according to a statement filed with Mexico's stock
exchange.
The initial offering was expected to fetch up to $375
million for ICA, based on the maximum offering price of $3.95 a
share announced in the original prospectus filed with regulators
in May.
ICA, which has a number of projects that have been slow to
start running, is looking to raise cash to pay down debt and
improve its cash position.
No further details on the timing or expected pricing of the
offering were immediately available in the statement.