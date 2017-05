MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexico will attend the upcoming Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in Vienna, Mexico's Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell said on Monday.

The meeting, between OPEC members and other oil producers, is set to take place on December 10. Joaquin Coldwell was speaking on the sidelines of a historic deep water oil tender aimed at bringing fresh investment into Mexico's energy sector. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera)