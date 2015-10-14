BRIEF-Monsanto terminates agreement for sale of precision planting equipment business
* Monsanto terminates agreement for sale of precision planting equipment business
MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Mexico will take part in a technical meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Oct. 21 in Vienna but will not cut oil production, the country's energy minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera)
* Monsanto terminates agreement for sale of precision planting equipment business
* Monsanto co says U.S. EPA issued registration for Tioxazafen, which is branded as Nemastriketechnology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: