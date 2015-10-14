MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Mexico will take part in a
technical meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) on Oct. 21 in Vienna but will not cut oil
production, the country's energy minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell
said on Wednesday.
Joaquin Coldwell pointed to flagging oil output, which has
steadily declined since reaching a peak of some 3.4 million
barrels per day in 2004, to explain why Mexico would attend but
not consider pumping less crude.
"We are going with a technical delegation to receive
information... (and) exchange it with other producers," he told
reporters after an event in Mexico City. "But Mexico will not
take part in any reduction in production volume."
Mexico is not a member of OPEC but has been invited, along
with seven other non-member countries, to attend the Vienna
meeting.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said late on Tuesday the
head of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA Eulogio Del Pino
would also attend the meeting to "present the details of our
proposal."
Venezuela, which is an OPEC member, has proposed reviving
OPEC's old price band mechanism, attempting to set a $70 floor
for the battered market, which oil traders see as doomed from
the start.
When asked about the proposal, Coldwell declined to comment,
saying he was not familiar with it and would make a decision
after it was presented at the meeting.
OPEC has invited eight oil-producing countries that do not
belong to the organization to attend the meeting, in an attempt
to devise a strategy to underpin slumping oil prices,
Venezuela's Del Pino told Reuters on Tuesday.
Delegations from non-OPEC members Azerbaijan, Brazil,
Colombia, Kazakhstan, Norway, Mexico, Oman and Russia were
invited but not all have responded yet, Del Pino said.
