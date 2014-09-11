MEXICO CITY, Sept 11 Mexico's telecoms competition watchdog on Thursday said it would probe the country's pay TV market, which could result in stiffer regulations for the largest player Grupo Televisa as it moves to buy up cable companies.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) said in the government's daily gazette that it would investigate whether any players have "substantial power" in pay TV that could give them an unfair advantage in any regions or on a national scale.

It has already determined that billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil is dominant in the telecoms sector and ruled that Televisa is dominant in broadcasting.

A "substantial market power" designation would impose less far-reaching obligations on companies.

Regulators are using a new law to try to foster greater competition in Mexico's notoriously concentrated telecommunications and TV markets.

Televisa is the biggest pay TV provider in the country, while other firms are the only significant players in some regions.

Last month, Televisa said it paid 8.55 billion Mexican pesos ($650 million ) to acquire the remaining shares in Mexican cable company Cablecom it did not already own. (1 US dollar = 13.2147 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Veronica Gomez Sparrowe; Editing by Simon Gardner, Christine Murray and David Gregorio)