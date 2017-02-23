MEXICO CITY Feb 23 Mexico's Pemex will partner
with France's Air Liquide SA to operate an existing
hydrogen plant and build a second one at its Tula refinery, the
Mexican state-owned oil company said in a statement on Thursday.
The 20-year joint venture partnership marks the first time
Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex as it is better known,
has inked a deal to cede some operations of its aging domestic
refineries.
The move follows Mexico's 2013 energy market reform which
opened the country's state-run energy sector to private
producers, allowing Pemex to enter joint-venture partnerships.
Pemex did not immediately respond to a request for
additional information.
The Miguel Hidalgo refinery outside the city of Tula in
central Hidalgo state is Pemex's second largest with a crude oil
processing capacity of 315,000 barrels per day.
Pemex executives have said they are evaluating potentially
larger joint ventures aimed at seeking partners who could
improve the efficiency of its refineries.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Andrew Hay)