MEXICO CITY Dec 23 A blaze near a pipeline
owned by Mexican state oil company Pemex injured seven late
Tuesday night, local emergency services said on Wednesday.
"Following the events ... seven people were injured," said
Ivan Martinez, emergency services coordinator for the southern
Mexican state of Tabasco, said via Twitter.
One unverified Twitter account that appeared to represent
the state health ministry had earlier said as many as 30 people
were injured. This tweet was reported widely by local media.
The fire was controlled without the pipeline being affected,
Pemex said via its Twitter account late on Tuesday, adding that
none of the injured people were Pemex employees.
The blaze apparently started in an area used to store stolen
fuel, near the town of Huimanguillo in the southern state of
Tabasco, Pemex said via its Twitter account late on Tuesday.
The oil company often has to deal with fires that start when
its pipelines are tapped illegally. Pemex has admitted that
workers, former employees, drug cartels and business people have
been involved in stealing its fuel and it has taken some
measures to cut down on the costly thefts.
Pemex in November said it reduced its annual accident rate
last year by more than 33 percent. However, a Reuters
investigation earlier this year found that Pemex was reducing
its accident rate by including hours worked by office staff in
its calculations.
Accidents have plagued Mexico's state-controlled oil company
for years. In 2013, at least 37 people were killed by a blast at
Pemex's Mexico City headquarters, and another 26 people died in
a fire at a Pemex natural gas facility in northern Mexico in
September 2012.
