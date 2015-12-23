MEXICO CITY Dec 22 Mexico's state oil company Pemex said a stockpile of stolen fuel caught fire late on Tuesday alongside one of its pipelines in the southern state of Tabasco.

The number of injuries caused by the blaze, near the town of Huimanguillo, was not immediately clear. One unverified Twitter account that appeared to represent the state health ministry said as many as 30 people were injured, and this tweet was reported by local media.

The fire was controlled without the pipeline being affected, Pemex said via Twitter, adding that none of the reportedly injured people were Pemex employees. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Tom Hogue)