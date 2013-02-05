MEXICO CITY Feb 4 A deadly blast that killed at least 37 people at Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex's headquarters in Mexico City was caused by a build up of gas, the government said on Monday.

Attorney General Jesus Murillo said no trace of explosives was found at the site of the explosion, the latest in a string of safety lapses to hit the oil monopoly. New President Enrique Pena Nieto is seeking to push through a major overhaul of Pemex. (Reporting by Lorena Segura; Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Dave Graham)