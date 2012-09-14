MEXICO CITY, Sept 14 State-run oil giant Pemex said on Friday that it has granted Bechtel Hydrocarbon Technology Solutions a process and licensing contract for a plant within its new refinery in central Mexico.

Bechtel, which provides refining technologies and consulting services for energy companies around the world, will have about 16 months to design six drums and three heaters for the coking plant within the new Tula refinery, in the state of Hidalgo.

No financial terms were provided.

The Tula project, which aims to reduce Mexico's dependence on imported fuel, has been politically popular as a potential source of jobs and investment.

But some critics have questioned the economic viability of building an expensive and complicated new refinery that will cost an estimated $10 billion when Pemex can import cheap gasoline from the United States.

In February, Pemex awarded a joint venture between Mexican construction company ICA and oil services firm Fluor Corp a $135 million contract to draw up plans for the 300,000 barrel-per-day Tula refinery