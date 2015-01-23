(For more Reuters Special Reports, double-click on )
* 100 Pemex deals, worth $11.7 billion, flagged by federal
auditors
* Troubled deals equaled 8 pct of Pemex contracts from
2003-12
* Auditors urged action at Pemex 274 times from 2008-12
* Action was taken in just 3 cases
* Contractors won $88 million in Pemex deals after being
banned
* Alleged Zetas associate won $35 million in contracts after
ban
By Elinor Comlay, Mica Rosenberg and M.B. Pell
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 The state-owned petroleum
giant Pemex paid $9 million in 2011 to have an oil rig towed
halfway round the world, from the United Arab Emirates to the
Gulf of Mexico. When government auditors looked at the contract,
they turned up some problems.
The rig had the wrong equipment for the assignment,
according to a report by Mexican congressional auditors. And the
tow job itself was a fiction: The rig didn't need to be moved.
It was already in the Gulf of Mexico.
The auditors alerted Pemex in February 2013, urging it to
discipline the employees who handled the contract. Pemex did
nothing. About a year later, an explosion aboard the rig killed
two workers. The cause of the blast is still under investigation
by Pemex.
The rig deal, a Reuters examination finds, is typical of the
way Pemex and the government respond to widespread signs of
fraud in the company's vast contracting budget: by looking the
other way.
Reuters identified more than 100 Pemex contracts signed
between 2003 and 2012, worth $11.7 billion, that were cited as
having serious problems by the Federal Audit Office of the lower
house of the Mexican Congress. The allegations ranged from
overcharging for shoddy work to outright fraud. The deals were
worth about 8 percent of the $149 billion in Pemex contracts
registered in Mexico's federal contracting database in that
period.
Pemex almost always disregards these warnings. From 2008 to
2012, the most recent year of available data, the congressional
auditors issued 274 recommendations that Pemex take serious
action over contract irregularities - either press criminal
charges, discipline employees or claw back money.
The company issued responses to 268 of the cases. In only
three of them was action taken. The result: A handful of
employees received suspensions. Pemex's internal control office
dismissed 157 of the cases. As of last month, 108 were
unresolved.
"In Mexico, no one gets punished," said Arturo Gonzalez de
Aragon, a former head of the Federal Audit Office, known in
Mexico by its Spanish acronym, ASF. "If you don't punish anyone,
impunity becomes a perverse incentive for corruption."
Pemex receives a second layer of oversight, but there are
holes there, too.
The Public Administration Ministry, an executive-branch
watchdog agency known by the Spanish acronym SFP, stations a
team of investigators within Pemex's internal control office.
Among the contractors that slipped through this net was
Francisco "Pancho" Colorado, an alleged associate of the Zetas,
one of Mexico's most murderous drug cartels. His company
received tens of millions of dollars from Pemex even after the
SFP sought to ban it for alleged fraud. He was later convicted
in U.S. federal court on unrelated charges of laundering money
for the Zetas, and is now appealing the verdict.
The failure to act on signs of fraud, say Gonzalez de Aragon
and others familiar with Pemex, is symptomatic of lax oversight
of the oil giant.
Congress's Federal Audit Office auditors, they say, have no
authority to levy fines or press criminal charges. They can only
pass their recommendations to prosecutors or to the SFP
investigators inside Pemex.
RELUCTANT INVESTIGATORS
The SFP investigators at Pemex, meanwhile, are reluctant to
pursue cases against the officials they are supposed to
regulate. These internal investigators technically are
independent of Pemex, as employees of a separate federal agency.
But the federal agents - mainly lawyers and accountants -
are effectively part of the oil giant. They are paid by Pemex
and work in Pemex offices.
Pemex's head of procurement, Arturo Henriquez, said the
company acknowledges having suffered from fraud and waste "in
the past." But major changes are afoot, he said, that will cut
the scope for abuse. Pemex is creating a centralized contracting
unit that will make it harder for employees at the far-flung
company to steer deals to favored businesses, he said.
"We are going to mitigate bad practices with a centralized,
standardized process with due controls," he said.
Pemex declined to comment on the specific cases described in
this article.
Fraud and waste at Pemex are critical because of the major
role the company plays in the Mexican economy. Pemex's taxes and
dividends finance about 30 percent of the federal budget.
Contract abuse at the oil giant eats into the government's
ability to fund services from healthcare to road building.
Pemex's trouble policing itself is taking on international
importance as well. Mexico's petroleum production is falling,
and in an effort to rev it up, the country is about to open its
oil reserves to foreign drillers. New laws will force Pemex to
compete for oil acreage with foreign operators for the first
time since 1938. Pemex, however, will remain responsible for
awarding billions of dollars of service contracts.
Citigroup alleged last February that it was defrauded
of more than $400 million by a major Pemex contractor that used
fake Pemex invoices as loan collateral. Congressional auditors
had issued multiple warnings over the years about the
contractor, Oceanografia, but Pemex kept doing business with the
firm. Pemex and Mexican prosecutors say that Pemex employees
aren't under scrutiny in the Oceanografia investigation, which
is ongoing.
President Enrique Pena Nieto says he plans to replace the
SFP with a more independent Anti-Corruption Commission. Two
years into his administration, the initiative is stalled in
Congress, where lawmakers are divided over the plan.
The anti-corruption initiative was part of a suite of
reforms Pena Nieto announced upon taking office. The most
ambitious proposal involved shaking up the energy sector and
Pemex, but plunging oil prices and a series of domestic crises
have complicated that agenda. Most recently, Pena Nieto, his
wife and his finance minister have been mired in controversy
after it emerged they had bought or used houses belonging to a
government contractor in a high speed rail project.
Salvador Vega, an opposition senator and former head of the
SFP, said the federal investigators inside Pemex have
disciplined thousands of employees and some contractors based on
their own inquiries, independent of the congressional Federal
Audit Office. Ministry investigators, meanwhile, criticize the
congressional auditors, saying they lack the technical expertise
to understand oil contracts.
Jose Munoz, president of the lower-house committee of
Congress that oversees the Federal Audit Office, says
congressional audits are sound, written with the help of outside
technical experts. The SFP's Pemex unit dismisses or sits on
congressional audit recommendations, Munoz said, because the
internal investigators are too close to the Pemex employees
they're supposed to scrutinize.
A spokesman for the Federal Audit Office said the office
supports the president's idea of establishing an independent
sanctioning body in place of the SFP.
A LETTER FROM ABOVE
A contract with Unigel Quimica illustrates the challenges
involved in policing Pemex.
The company, a unit of Brazilian chemical maker Unigel,
received a lucrative deal from a unit of the Mexican oil giant.
Pemex Petrochemicals sold Unigel a chemical called acrylonitrile
at a deep discount from 2009 through 2011, according to an
investigative report by the SFP. The chemical is used to make
plastics.
It isn't clear why Pemex sold the material so cheaply. By
giving Unigel the generous discount, Pemex lost $24.2 million
from 2009 to 2011, according to the SFP report. Unigel made just
over $30 million on the deal, the report says.
Two Pemex Petrochemicals officials approved the problematic
portion of the contract. The two officials, Lorenzo Aldeco and
Manuel Sanchez, did so without the approval of the legal
department or their fellow managers, bypassing routine
safeguards, the SFP report found. Aldeco later left Pemex and
went on to become an executive at Unigel. Sanchez now runs the
Pemex Petrochemicals unit.
The internal investigators recommended that Pemex
Petrochemicals renegotiate part of the contract. In a separate
audit report last year, congressional auditors called on Pemex
to sanction the employees who supervised the deal, without
naming names.
Instead, Daniel Ramirez, then head of the SFP investigative
unit at Pemex, sent a letter to his SFP colleagues stationed at
Pemex Petrochemicals, directing them to defuse the problems with
Unigel, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters.
"You should work with the director of Pemex Petrochemicals
to attend to and answer these recommendations, with the aim of
avoiding them becoming definitive issues," the letter says.
Sanchez, now the head of Pemex Petrochemicals, said there
was nothing unusual about the letter. As for his role in
greenlighting the Unigel deal, Sanchez said he signed off on an
estimate of Unigel's planned investment, which didn't require
legal review. The price of the contract wasn't renegotiated, in
spite of the SFP report's recommendation, he said. Asked why, he
compared his company's relationship with Unigel to a "marriage":
"Not everything is perfect, perfect, perfect. We realized that
there are things to improve."
Ramirez was named last month to the newly created position
of general auditor for Pemex. He did not respond to requests for
comment. Pemex's press office declined to comment. The
investigation into the Unigel contract is ongoing, according to
internal Pemex investigators.
Aldeco left Pemex about six years ago and is now the chief
executive of the Mexican unit of Unigel. He declined to discuss
the contract, and said his hiring by Unigel does not pose a
conflict. Aldeco said he had no idea he would one day work for
Unigel when Unigel won the contract in 2007. He said he left
Pemex in 2008, joining Unigel in 2012.
Jose Francisco Rivera is a former senior SFP investigator
inside Pemex who examined Unigel. He said other federal agencies
he worked at would have taken action on a Federal Audit Office
finding of major problems with a contract.
"I've been in the public sector since 2004," Rivera said. In
his experience, "all the important recommendations from the
Federal Audit Office were dealt with in a process that normally
ended in a sanction for a public sector worker. That is, until I
arrived at Pemex Petrochemicals."
The oil giant's watchdogs do sometimes act. In 2012, the
Federal Audit Office found that Gutsa, a Mexican construction
company, botched a $30 million Pemex contract to build a
monument to mark the bicentennial of Mexican independence. Gutsa
did not finish the monument in time for the anniversary, and the
costs ballooned to more than $90 million, the office found.
After a related investigation, three Pemex employees were fired
by the SFP.
The Gutsa case itself followed an oversight, however. Gutsa
won the monument deal despite having been banned from working
with the government in 2007, after abandoning an unfinished road
project. It won the contract while appealing the ban.
Reuters found that when Pemex's internal inspectors do
complete an investigation, it rarely results in action. The 160
completed probes resulted in no penalties for contractors. Three
of the cases resulted in suspensions for Pemex employees,
ranging from five days to six months.
THE PANCHO DEALS
Even when the SFP sanctions a contractor, companies can
exploit loopholes to keep winning deals.
Reuters found that from December 2006 through September
2013, about 40 companies won a combined $88.1 million in Pemex
contracts after Pemex's internal SFP unit banned them.
Vega, the former head of the SFP, said he was surprised by
those numbers. While the awards technically weren't illegal, he
said, Pemex should not grant contracts to companies who've been
given notice of an SFP ban.
"It should be thoroughly investigated," Vega said.
Among those companies was ADT Petroservicios, owned by
Pancho Colorado.
Ministry investigators first banned ADT from winning
contracts in 2009, over its alleged participation in a
multi-million dollar fraud involving the cleanup of an oil
spill. Reuters requested documents detailing the allegations
against ADT under Mexico's freedom of information act. The
ministry said it was unable to release the documents, saying
they were sealed in an appeals proceeding.
A Pemex contracting ban normally takes effect within a few
days of a decision. ADT was able to postpone the ban for years
by appealing it in court.
As a result, ADT won more than $35 million in additional
contracts after Pemex investigators announced the ban. Pemex
declined to explain why it opted to give fresh contracts to ADT
during the appeal period.
Colorado found other ways around the ban, too. He formed
another company, MTTM Servicios Petroleros, to skirt the
impending ban of ADT, U.S. Internal Revenue Service special
agent Michael Fernald told Reuters. In addition to the ADT
contracts, MTTM won two contracts from Pemex worth $23 million
in April and July of 2011.
The deals ADT went on to win in the interim included a $9.7
million contract for bridge, road and oil-well work awarded in
August 2011. That award came two days before Pemex finally
implemented the ban. The contract ran through 2013.
In March 2012, Pemex deposited a $4.6 million payment to
Colorado's accounts, according to IRS agents who helped
prosecute him. That transaction, by chance, came just one day
after Mexican federal police engaged in a fierce shootout with
Zetas gunmen at Colorado's ranch in Veracruz, while pursuing a
cartel boss who had holed up there. Colorado wasn't present at
the time.
In May 2012, Colorado was indicted on charges of money
laundering for the Zetas in the U.S. Western District Court of
Texas in Austin. The U.S. Treasury designated ADT as a front for
the cartel. Prosecutors alleged that Colorado laundered $10
million for Zetas members in the United States by purchasing
race horses.
In the time between the implementation of the ADT ban in
August 2011 and Colorado's indictment the following May, Pemex
deposited $9 million into Colorado's bank accounts, according to
IRS investigators.
It isn't clear why Pemex officials were so keen to keep
doing business with Colorado. At Colorado's trial, a witness
testified that in February 2012, he attended a meeting at a
Pemex office with Colorado and a high-level Pemex official.
There, the witness said, the two men discussed how Colorado
could pay $5 million to the Pemex official. The witness didn't
say what the money was for or whether the payment took place.
Pemex declined to talk about the case.
Colorado was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to 20 years in
prison.
Chris Flood, a lawyer for Colorado, said his client denies
the charges and is appealing the conviction. His attorneys have
said he was not an associate of the Zetas, and that he paid for
the horses with legitimate profits from ADT's business with
Pemex. Many of the key witnesses against him were criminals
trading testimony for deals with U.S. authorities, Flood said.
Asked about Colorado's dealings with Pemex, Flood declined
to comment.
(Edited by Michael Williams)