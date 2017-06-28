(New throughout, adds Pemex statement)
June 28 Mexico's state oil company Pemex on
Wednesday said it had declared force majeure on five cargoes of
Maya crude slated to load at its Salina Cruz terminal on the
Pacific Coast after flooding and a fire hit the refinery there
earlier this month.
The oil was redirected to the Gulf of Mexico for sale to
other customers, and the company sees no impact on its total
U.S. exports, Pemex said in a statement. The oil had been
destined for the U.S. West Coast.
Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday that at least two
shipments had been suspended.
The 330,000-barrel-per-day Salina Cruz refinery, Mexico's
biggest, has been inactive since the fire in mid June.
Pemex plans to restart in late July and increase gasoline
imports by 3.5 million barrels for the coming months to supply
Mexico's domestic market.
The incident also affected Salina Cruz's crude loading
operations, which serves customers on the Pacific, a source told
Reuters. A source at Pemex said the company is currently loading
crude at its Gulf terminals only.
Mexico's crude exports are more reliable than Colombian or
Venezuelan oil sales, which are often affected by problems at
terminals, attacks or lack of production of certain grades.
But the fire affecting Mexico's Pacific operations was
large, leaving nine people injured and a firefighter dead. The
incident occurred a day after Tropical Storm Calvin triggered
flooding that burst though dams meant to contain a form of heavy
oil, causing a spill that later ignited.
(Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore, Catherine Ngai in New
York, Liz Hampton and Marianna Parraga in Houston and Adriana
Barrera and Ana Isabel Martinez in Mexico City; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)