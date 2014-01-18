GUATEMALA CITY Jan 18 Mexican state oil giant
Pemex and Guatemala are set to build a $1.2 billion, 600
kilometer-long (373 miles) gas pipeline linking the two
countries, a Guatemalan presidential spokesman said on Saturday.
Presidents from both countries will sign a bilateral accord
at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week agreeing to the
construction of the pipeline between Salina Cruz, Mexico and the
southern department of Escuintla, Guatemala, said Francisco
Cuevas, a spokesman for the Guatemalan presidency.
Pemex will build 420 kilometers (261 miles) and Guatemala
will build the remaining 180 kilometers (112 miles), Cuevas
said, adding that Guatemala plans to open the project to bidding
this year and that the pipeline should be operational by 2016.