UPDATE 1-Iran gets positive output cut signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC states
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
MEXICO CITY Nov 13 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex has inked an initial line of credit for exploration and production projects as well as offshore acquisitions with Chinese bank ICBC, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The line of credit was announced along with non-commercial agreements between Pemex and China Development Bank as well as the China National Offshore Oil Corporation, or CNOOC Group, one of China's largest oil companies. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
