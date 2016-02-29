MOVES-Bank of America Merrill Lynch hires lead for retirement business
May 16 Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it hired Lisa Margeson to lead its newly formed retirement client experience and communications group.
MEXICO CITY Feb 29 Mexico's national oil company Pemex on Monday reported a wider quarterly loss for the fourth quarter of last year at $9.8 billion, a nearly 44 percent deeper loss compared to the year-earlier period.
The company's revenues for the quarter stood at $15.4 billion, down about 28 percent compared to the same period last year.
Pemex, whose market monopoly was ended by a sweeping energy reform in 2013, is in the midst of a more than $5 billion financial adjustment program this year brought on by a prolonged oil price rout and a decade-long production slump. ($1 = 18.0670 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
May 16 Some U.S. and Canadian Starbucks Corp stores were only accepting cash on Tuesday because of a payment system outage that the company blamed on an overnight software update that knocked some cash registers offline.