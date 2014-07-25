BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex reported a wider second quarter loss hurt by higher sales costs and declining asset values, the company said on Friday.
Losses totaled 52.226 billion pesos ($4.02 billion) for the quarter compared to a loss of 49 billion pesos during the year earlier period. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.