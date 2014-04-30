MEXICO CITY, April 30 Losses at Pemex widened in the first quarter, hit by a decline in export prices and a rising tax burden, the Mexican state-run oil company said on Wednesday.

Pemex's loss came to 35.9 billion pesos ($2.75 billion) for the quarter, compared with a year-earlier loss of 4.33 billion pesos, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 13.06 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)