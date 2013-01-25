MEXICO CITY Jan 25 Mexican state oil monopoly
Pemex produced an average of 2.564 millions of barrels
per day (bpd) in December, it reported on Friday.
Pemex in November produced 2.577 million bpd, its highest
production rate since January 2011.
Exports fell to 1.174 million bpd in December from 1.374
million bpd in November, which was the company's highest export
rate in 13 months.
Pemex is the world's No. 7 oil producer. The Mexican
government relies on oil revenues to fund about a third of the
federal budget.
If Pemex cannot develop new discoveries to replace declining
production at the country's largest, aging fields, Mexico risks
becoming a net importer of crude within a decade.
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto of the Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI) has said one of his top priorities is
to boost oil production by attracting more private investment
into the country's energy sector.