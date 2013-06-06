MEXICO CITY, June 6 Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex said on Thursday it was restarting operations at its biggest refinery, in Salina Cruz in southern Mexico, after a power outage there caused a shutdown.

An official at Pemex said the outage, which occurred on Wednesday, had not caused any damage to installations or workers. He could not say whether output was affected.

The refinery in the port in Oaxaca state can process up to 330,000 barrels of crude per day.