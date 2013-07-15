MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexico's state oil
monopoly, Pemex, said on Monday that a pipeline fuel
oil leak at the country's largest refinery has not harmed local
communities or affected production.
Technicians at the Salina Cruz refinery in southern Oaxaca
state continued to work on the pipeline repairs, according to a
statement issued by Pemex, while a company official told Reuters
the lead has not affected operations at the facility.
The refinery in the port in Oaxaca state can process up to
330,000 barrels of crude per day and is slated to get a $4
billion revamping, boosting capacity by 9 percent, its head of
refining said in May.