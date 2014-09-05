MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 Mexican state oil company Pemex has topped up three local debt issues to raise some 28 billion pesos ($2.13 billion), the company said on Thursday.

The three issues had maturities of between 4 1/2 and 11 years and the sale was about 2.7 times oversubscribed, with 75 billion pesos worth of bids put in, Pemex said.

"This is the highest demand for a local placement in the company's history," Pemex said in a statement.

The amount sold could still rise once an over-allotment option was exercised, it added, without giving more details.

The money raised would largely be used for investment by Pemex's production and exploration arm, the company added. (1 U.S. dollar = 13.147 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Ken Wills)