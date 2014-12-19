MEXICO CITY Dec 19 Mexico's state oil company
Pemex is renegotiating service contracts worth hundreds of
millions of dollars in a drive to cut costs as it grapples with
falling crude prices, its chief executive said.
Pemex has posted eight consecutive quarters of
multibillion-dollar losses as output and exports have both
dropped, but is pinning its hopes for a turnaround on a major
energy reform finalized earlier this year.
International benchmark Brent crude for February delivery
traded at about $60 a barrel on Friday, down nearly by
half since June.
Mexico's main crude export mix is worth even less, trading
around $51 a barrel on Friday, while Pemex's average production
costs are about $22 per barrel, Chief Executive Officer Emilio
Lozoya said.
"We're embarked on a strategy to lower our costs," Lozoya
told Reuters in an interview late on Thursday in the boardroom
of Pemex's Mexico City headquarters.
"This basically means renegotiating terms for a lot of
service contracts that were awarded when the prices were very
high," he said.
The 40-year-old chief executive said other projects will be
delayed, but would not specify which, or the expected savings
from revised contractual terms.
While the energy reform approved by Congress in August ended
the company's decades-long monopoly, it also paves the way for
the first-ever tie-ups with international oil companies that
will allow Pemex's investment dollars to go further.
The first three joint ventures with oil majors in shallow
water fields should be announced in January, Lozoya said, while
another 11 oilfield service contracts currently held by
companies like Mexican conglomerate Alfa and
Britain's Petrofac will likely be migrated to new
exploration and production contracts by February.
The government expects the energy reform to attract more
than $50 billion in new private and foreign investment by 2018,
including about $32 billion via the new partnerships with
outside companies.
Lozoya, who managed a private equity fund prior to serving
as a foreign policy adviser to then-presidential candidate
Enrique Pena Nieto, said Pemex was not replacing retiring staff
as it seeks to reduce labor costs.
"Since the start of this administration ... our total number
of employees is not growing," he said. He would not say whether
Pemex will lay off workers.
