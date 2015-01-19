MEXICO CITY Jan 19 Mexico's state-owned oil
company Pemex, grappling to stem an output slide amid
crashing prices, said on Monday it expects to save more than
21.3 billion pesos ($1.45 billion) by consolidating the
procurement process by 2018.
The Mexican oil firm has more than halved its number of
procurement offices, from 120 to 51, and will further reduce the
number to between 20 and 25 by the end of this year, the company
said in a statement.
The company said about a third of the savings from
streamlining the purchase of goods and services was already
achieved last year, while the remainder are expected by 2018.
With international oil prices slumping to five-year lows,
oil companies are under increasing pressure to reduce costs.
Pemex in particular is struggling to reverse a decade-long
slide in crude production and exports after a sweeping energy
overhaul finalized last year ended its long-standing monopoly.
($1 = 14.6443 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)