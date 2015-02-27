BRIEF-Raymond James announces pricing of reopening of 4.950% senior notes due 2046
* Raymond James announces pricing of reopening of 4.950% senior notes due 2046
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex said on Friday it expected to maintain its crude output levels during 2015, and only increase them next year.
Earlier on Friday, Pemex reported its ninth consecutive quarterly loss, hurt by a slump in the price of oil and a slide in the Mexican peso against the dollar. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)
* Raymond James announces pricing of reopening of 4.950% senior notes due 2046
* Chico's Fas CEO Shelley Broader's total compensation for fiscal year ended Jan 28, 2017 was $9.5 million versus $3.5 million in 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2peuNtC) Further company coverage: