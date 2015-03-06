MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex said on Friday that it had contained a fire at its Miguel Hidalgo refinery and that the facility was back to normal operations.

No workers were injured, and the facility near the city of Tula in central Hidalgo state sustained only minor damages, the company said in a statement.

The morning fire ignited in a leaking hydrogen compressor at the refinery's residual hydrodesulfurization plant.

The refinery, Pemex's second-biggest, has a crude processing capacity of 315,000 barrels per day.