GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, U.S. dollar drop amid political uncertainty
* Emerging markets continue upward with oil rise (New throughout, adds data, quote, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex said on Friday that it had contained a fire at its Miguel Hidalgo refinery and that the facility was back to normal operations.
No workers were injured, and the facility near the city of Tula in central Hidalgo state sustained only minor damages, the company said in a statement.
The morning fire ignited in a leaking hydrogen compressor at the refinery's residual hydrodesulfurization plant.
The refinery, Pemex's second-biggest, has a crude processing capacity of 315,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
* Emerging markets continue upward with oil rise (New throughout, adds data, quote, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
SAO PAULO, May 11 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said it is still in talks to acquire a stake in Brazilian broker XP Investimentos SA, adding that no definitive agreement has been signed.