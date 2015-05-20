(New throughout, adds Pemex spokesperson comment, quotes from
CFO)
MEXICO CITY May 20 Mexican state oil firm Pemex
said on Wednesday it had no current plans to sell its
refining and petrochemical businesses after a senior executive
told a newspaper it might opt to in the future.
The daily Excelsior reported in Wednesday's edition that
Pemex Chief Financial Officer Mario Beauregard told it the
company hoped to improve the two businesses, but could
ultimately choose to sell.
"We will have to at some point take a decision to see if we
continue with those activities," the paper quoted him as saying.
"One of the options we can take is sell those assets, sell
Pemex's stake, and with that money, invest it in areas that
generate more value, like exploration and production."
A Pemex spokesperson said the company has not had any
discussions with private refiners regarding possible asset sales
and has no near-term plans to do so.
Beauregard, asked later on Wednesday about the possible sale
of non-profitable assets, said Pemex is open to partnerships
with companies that could improve such units.
"The first thing we're going to do is try to partner with
companies which can give us new tools we don't have to turn
around all these activities," he said at an event in the
northern city of Monterrey.
"We think there's a good opportunity to partner with private
sector companies that have new technology and that can provide
enough capital to achieve needed modernizations, and to try and
make these businesses profitable for Pemex," he added, noting
that Pemex was already in talks with some firms.
Pemex owns and operates six domestic refineries and also
holds a 50 percent stake in the Deep Park refinery near Houston
which is operated by Royal Dutch Shell.
The company's revenue has been hit by a slump in global oil
prices, and exacerbated by declining output.
Pemex's oil production has fallen by nearly one-third since
hitting a peak of 3.38 million barrels per day in 2004.
The company, which funds about a third of Mexico's federal
budget, reported a 100.5 billion peso ($6.6 billion) quarterly
loss in the first quarter of 2015.
Due to the oil slump, Pemex has announced major budget cuts
for this year, as well as a delay in executing capital projects
including refinery reconfigurations.
Pemex's refining unit has racked up billions of dollars in
losses in recent years as the government has maintained a
long-standing policy of setting fuel prices.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and David Alire Garcia, and
Gabriela Lopez in Monterrey; editing by Marguerita Choy and
David Gregorio)