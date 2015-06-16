BRIEF-GM issues statement regarding Greenlight Capital letter
* Affirmed Greenlight’s proposal to eliminate dividend on GM stock, distribute proposed new “dividend security” creates "unacceptable level of risk"
MEXICO CITY, June 16 Mexican state oil company Pemex said on Tuesday all plants at its Salamanca refinery were temporarily stopped due to a power outage.
The company said, via its official Twitter page that there was no fire and the incident was under control.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)
* Affirmed Greenlight’s proposal to eliminate dividend on GM stock, distribute proposed new “dividend security” creates "unacceptable level of risk"
* Well-received earnings boost InBev, Andritz, Ferrari (Adds details, closing pries)