MEXICO CITY, June 19 Mexican state oil company Pemex said on Friday that its Salamanca refinery was operating as normal after a power outage earlier this week.

"On Thursday we restarted the cracker and today it is working completely normally," a Pemex spokesman said.

The Salamanca refinery, in central Guanajuato state, is Pemex's fifth largest with a crude processing capacity of 220,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez)