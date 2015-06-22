MEXICO CITY, June 22 An explosion hit a platform
in a major shallow water field operated by Mexican state oil
company Pemex in the southern Gulf of Mexico on
Monday, local media reported.
Emergency services in the nearby state of Campeche confirmed
an accident had taken place, but were not able to offer further
details.
The platform, Akal-H, is part of the Akal field complex, one
of the most productive areas within Cantarell, which was once
Mexico's top producing oil field.
A Pemex spokesperson said it had no immediate details on any
incident.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Lizbeth Diaz)