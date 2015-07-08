MEXICO CITY, July 8 Mexico's Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell said on Wednesday that awarding just 30 to 50 percent of the 14 contracts up for tender as part of the first phase of a so-called Round One oil auction would be acceptable.

The tender is part of a sweeping energy overhaul finalized last year that ended Pemex's nearly 80-year-old monopoly and is aimed at luring private investment into the sagging sector.

(Reporting By Ana Isabel Martinez and Adriana Barrera)