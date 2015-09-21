(Adds comments from Pemex that fire has been extinguished)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 21 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex said on Monday that it is has extinguished a fire at its Tula refinery, the latest in a string of accidents at the company's facilities, and added the incident had not impacted output but one worker was injured.

The fire occurred at a heater within the refinery's Hidros 1 plant, a so-called hydrotreater that uses hydrogen to remove impurities in the refining process, the company said in a statement.

"The fire lasted less than one hour. There was no major damage," said a Pemex spokesman who declined to be named in line with company policy. He said it is not yet known what caused the blaze.

Local television footage of the fire showed a thick black plume of smoke rising up into the sky.

The Tula refinery, located in central Hidalgo state, is the country's second largest with a capacity to process 315,000 barrels of crude oil per day. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Diane Craft)