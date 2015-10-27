MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexico's national oil
company Pemex said on Tuesday that an alkylation plant at its
smallest refinery has been shut following detection of a gas
leak, adding the refinery was operating normally.
The company said in a statement that the plant at the Ciudad
Madero refinery located in northern Tamaulipas state has been
isolated to attend to the leak, and that nearby storage tanks
have also been closed down as a preventative measure.
It was not clear of the leak has affected output at the
refinery, Pemex's smallest with a capacity to process 190,000
barrels per day.
