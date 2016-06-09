By Gabriela Lopez
MONTERREY, Mexico, June 9
company Pemex will present to its board this week its first
possible deep-water tie-up with private firms, a long-awaited
landmark of Mexico's energy reform that opened the sector to
private investment, an energy ministry official said on
Thursday.
Pemex was awarded blocks in a 2014 oil tender
known as "Round Zero" and it is looking for private partners to
help it develop the so-called "farm outs," which have been
plagued by delays.
As part of the "farm out" process, Pemex cannot chose which
company would help it develop each project, but is free to
suggest specific partners with which to work. The ultimate
decision lies with the National Hydrocarbons Commission.
"It'll be taken to the board, and one of the themes will be
the migration of one allocation ... a deep-water allocation,"
said Marco Cota, the director of exploration and extraction of
hydrocarbons in the energy ministry.
Since 2014, Pemex has said it is looking for tie-ups in the
Trion and Exploratus fields, which are located in the Perdido
area near the U.S. border.
Cota said that the aim was for this Perdido "farm out" to
take place at the same time as a major deep-water tender later
this year.
Mexico's oil regulator has scheduled its first-ever deep
water auction in early December for 10 blocks in the Gulf of
Mexico, after constitutional amendments in 2013 ended a nearly
eight-decade monopoly by Pemex.
The government hopes the oil sector opening will revive oil
output in Mexico, which has been falling since 2004.
