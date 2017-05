MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's state oil company Pemex said on Tuesday it had named Isaac Volin Bolok as head of its commercial arm, PMI Comercio Internacional.

Volin Bolok will replace Jorge Sanchez and start the post on June 27. He previously served as the director of BlackRock in Mexico and corporate commercial director of now bankrupt airline Mexicana, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Bill Trott)