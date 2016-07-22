MEXICO CITY, July 22 Mexico's state-owned oil
company Pemex will speed up already scheduled fuel
imports as the complete shutdown of its fourth-largest refinery
enters its fourth day, an official with knowledge of the plans
said on Friday.
Pemex, which operates six domestic refineries, is also
making contingency plans to import additional gasoline and
diesel cargos of about 100,000 barrels per day to offset the
unexpected loss of output, the person said.
The Mexican oil giant has not indicated when it expects the
refinery to resume normal production, and its press office did
not respond to requests for comment.
The Cadereyta refinery in northern Nuevo Leon state stopped
operating on Tuesday due to what the company described as a
water shortage needed to supply the facilities boilers.
The refinery's fuel storage capacity can sustain local
distribution of gasoline and diesel at normal levels for only a
few days during a shutdown, the source said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Once local inventories are exhausted, the company will seek
to transport fuel from elsewhere in Mexico to the distributors
that Cadereyta normally supplies.
"Imports as a share of consumption will grow in July and
August," the source said, adding that the precise volume of
additional imports that may be needed is not yet known.
"The size of the problem depends on the duration of the
total shutdown," the source added.
The sped up imports and new supplies will be used to
compensate for Cadereyta's lost fuel production, which so far
this year features average production of about 66,000 barrels
per day (bpd) of Pemex's Magna gasoline and 41,000 bpd of ultra
low sulfur diesel, according to energy ministry data.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by David Gregorio)