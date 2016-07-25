MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex said on Monday its Cadereyta refinery "partially restarted operations" on Sunday, which allows the facility to begin producing fuels again.

The refinery, which can process up to 275,000 barrels of crude oil per day, was shut down on Tuesday of last week following what the company described as a shortage of water needed to supply the plant's boilers. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)