MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexcan state oil company Pemex said around 500 people had been temporarily evacuated near the city of Salamanca in central Mexico due to a gas leak caused by an illegal pipeline tap, though no injuries were reported.

The valves on the affected stretch were closed on the Valtierrilla-Abasolo pipeline as workers sought to disperse the gas cloud, Pemex said on its Twitter account. (Writing by Dave Graham)