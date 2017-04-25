(Adds Pemex's comments, background)
MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican state-owned oil
company Pemex said on Tuesday it has hedged its output through
December, the first time it has done so in 11 years, in a bid to
protect its balance sheet from a potential drop in oil prices.
Petroleos Mexicanos, as the company is officially
known, said the oil hedging program will run from May to
December and guarantees a price of $42 per barrel for up to
409,000 barrels per day. It will cost the company $133.5
million.
The Pemex hedge is separate from the much larger oil price
hedge undertaken by the finance ministry.
"For the first time in 11 years, Pemex has its own hedging
program, which will favor the fulfillment of its operational and
investment commitments and provide greater certainty to its
income considering a possible drop in oil prices," the firm said
in a statement.
Pemex said the hedge will provide protection if the average
monthly price of the Mexican oil mix is between $37 and $42
per barrel, adding that if prices fall below $37, Pemex will
receive the maximum amount of "contracted protection."
In its latest budget forecast, Mexico's Finance Ministry
forecast average Mexican oil prices of $42 per barrel in 2017
and $46 per barrel in 2018.
While the Finance Ministry's hedging program "ensures the
oil revenues of the Federal government, Pemex's hedging program
protects the company's balance sheet," the company said.
Long used as a cash cow for the nation's government, Pemex
now contributes less than a fifth of federal revenue, down from
more than a third a few years ago.
The Mexican government is implementing an energy industry
revamp finalized in 2014. It ended the decades-long production
monopoly enjoyed by Pemex, which has led to the first-ever
competitive oil auctions and joint venture partnerships.
