MEXICO CITY, June 12 Mexico's antitrust watchdog has fined a division of state-owned oil company Pemex for failing to establish a competitive fuel market, the agency said on Monday.

Pemex's Industrial Transformation unit, responsible for a range of refining and transport activities, was fined nearly 369 million pesos ($20.3 million) for the "possible commission of a monopolistic practice... in the diesel market."

According to a statement from the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece), the Pemex unit has not complied with its obligations following a 2014 energy reform to refrain from offering discretional benefits for selected buyers and not arbitrarily suspend some sales and marketing contracts.

The Cofece decision can be challenged by Pemex within 15 days of being notified of the fine.

The company's press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 18.1430 pesos) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera; Editing by Dan Grebler)