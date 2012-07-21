MEXICO CITY, July 20 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex said on Friday crude oil output in June was 2.538 million barrels per day (bpd), almost unchanged from the 2.542 million bpd produced in May.

Pemex said oil exports in June were 1.201 million bpd, up slightly from the 1.198 million bpd exported in the previous month.

Pemex is the world's No. 7 oil producer and provides a major source of revenue for Mexico's federal budget.

President Elect Enrique Pena Nieto has promised to reform Mexico's laws to allow foreign investment in oil. (Reporting by Ioan Grillo; Editing by Bernard Orr)