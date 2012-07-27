* Q2 loss 25.9 bln pesos vs profit of 16 bln pesos year ago * Revenue rises 3.3 percent to 406 billion pesos * Average oil production at 2.54 million barrels per day MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexico state oil monopoly Pemex reported a second-quarter loss on Friday, hurt by higher expenses, the weaker peso and lower prices for Mexican crude. Pemex posted a loss of 25.9 billion Mexican pesos ($1.9 billion), compared with a year-earlier profit of 16 billion pesos. The company said general expenses rose 40.3 percent from the second-quarter of 2011 and it was also hit by higher financing costs as the Mexican peso weakened. Prices for Mexican crude fell 4 percent to an average of $101.2 per barrel for the quarter. That contributed to a 2.3 percent drop in export revenue. Still, Pemex said second-quarter revenue rose 3.3 percent to 406 billion pesos from 393 billion pesos a year earlier. The company paid 218.7 billion pesos in taxes overall in the quarter, slightly lower than the 219.9 billion pesos it paid a year ago. Mexico's government relies heavily on oil revenues which fund around a third of the federal budget. Mexico is the world's No. 7 oil producer and a major exporter to the United States but has to import nearly half of its gasoline due to a lack of domestic refining capacity. The company said that average oil production reached 2.54 million barrels per day for the quarter. Oil production has fallen off from a 3.4 million barrel peak in 2004 and the newly elected president, Enrique Pena Nieto who is set to take office in December, said he plans to overhaul the energy industry to allow more private investment in the state-owned sector. Pemex, nationalized since 1938, has slowly begun opening up to outside companies, awarding two rounds of oil field operating contracts under a new legal scheme passed in a 2008 oil reform. The first investments are starting to roll in from the initial round of contracts awarded last year in southern Mexico, company Chief Financial Officer Ignacio Quesada told a conference call with investors. He said Pemex's investment budget for 2012 was 301 billion pesos. "We are at historic levels," Quesada said referring to the implementation of the budget in the second quarter.